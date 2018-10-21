Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers

LAHORE: Uber has launched the new Safety Toolkit which, over the next few weeks, will be rolled out to the millions of riders, drivers and couriers using the app across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Pakistan.



The toolkit will introduce new innovative features which aim to raise the bar on safety, and increase transparency and accountability for all users.

The app allows riders to track every trip with GPS technology and report any issues 24/7 with a dedicated safety team.

Features that will be introduced as part of the new rider and driver safety toolkit, include:

Emergency button - With the push of a button in the app, riders and drivers/couriers can connect directly to local police when needed.



Trusted Contacts - Riders can more easily share their trip with up to five contacts and customise their trip sharing preferences.



Safety Centre - A new app-housed safety information hub where users can find information on insurance, our community guidelines, safety tips built with law enforcement and more.



Share Trip - Drivers can easily share their location and trip status with family and friends



Caller anonymization - Riders and drivers will be able to call each other while maintaining the privacy of their number while using Uber.



Uber’s Global Head of Safety Product, Sachin Kansal said, “There’s nothing more critical than the safety of the people we serve. With about 15 million trips happening on the Uber app each day, we are putting safety at the heart of everything we do. That means working to help improve safety and developing innovative products that aim to increase transparency and accountability for all users on the app. We’re proud to begin rolling out this new safety toolkit with the aim to double down on safety in our app and helping all users stay safe and connected throughout their journeys.

In Pakistan, Uber has also organized safety sessions with law enforcement agencies for partner-drivers.

Uber has teamed up with Kashf Foundation in a bid to educate driver partners in Pakistan on how to refrain from inappropriate behavior to recognise and prevent unsuitable actions, titled ‘Dignity at Work’.

Driving hours limit, has been introduced to make roads safer for both drivers and riders. Uber also announced an insurance product for all driver-partners called ‘Injury Protection’. Key to the product is the ability for drivers to be protected from the financial cost of injury, including medical expenses and lost earning opportunities up to certain limits, if an accident takes place while driving on the Uber app.