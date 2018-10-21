Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Uber has launched the new Safety Toolkit which, over the next few weeks, will be rolled out to the millions of riders, drivers and couriers using the app across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Pakistan.
The toolkit will introduce new innovative features which aim to raise the bar on safety, and increase transparency and accountability for all users.
The app allows riders to track every trip with GPS technology and report any issues 24/7 with a dedicated safety team.
Features that will be introduced as part of the new rider and driver safety toolkit, include:
Uber’s Global Head of Safety Product, Sachin Kansal said, “There’s nothing more critical than the safety of the people we serve. With about 15 million trips happening on the Uber app each day, we are putting safety at the heart of everything we do. That means working to help improve safety and developing innovative products that aim to increase transparency and accountability for all users on the app. We’re proud to begin rolling out this new safety toolkit with the aim to double down on safety in our app and helping all users stay safe and connected throughout their journeys.
In Pakistan, Uber has also organized safety sessions with law enforcement agencies for partner-drivers.
Uber has teamed up with Kashf Foundation in a bid to educate driver partners in Pakistan on how to refrain from inappropriate behavior to recognise and prevent unsuitable actions, titled ‘Dignity at Work’.
Driving hours limit, has been introduced to make roads safer for both drivers and riders. Uber also announced an insurance product for all driver-partners called ‘Injury Protection’. Key to the product is the ability for drivers to be protected from the financial cost of injury, including medical expenses and lost earning opportunities up to certain limits, if an accident takes place while driving on the Uber app.
