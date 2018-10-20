PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing a meeting when a low intensity earthquake jolted the capital on Friday. He refused to leave the office even after his security officials asked him to move to an open place.



As per details, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted most parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday. The tremors were also felt in Islamabad where PM Khan was chairing a meeting with fellow party leaders. His security officers tried shifting him to an open place but he refused.

Imran's unwavering faith kept him seating in that situation while most of his party leaders stood up from their seats when jolts were felt during the meeting.

According to the met office, the epicentre of the quake was 120-kilometre deep near China-Tajikistan border along the Hindu Kush mountains.



