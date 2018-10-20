Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi state television

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has confirmed that the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after visiting the country’s consulate in Istanbul earlier this month, is dead. Saudi state television, citing government official reported on Friday night.



The report says a fight broke out between Khashoggi and people who met him in the consulate, leading to the death of the journalist, was a US permanent resident, who wrote for the Washington Post.

The Saudi Attorney General was reported to have said that the investigation showed the death of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi during a fight in the consulate, adding that the investigations continue with the detainees in custody of the case and the number so far is 18 people, all of Saudi nationality.

Top intelligence official sacked

Saudi Arabia early Saturday announced the sacking of a top intelligence official as it declared the results of its internal investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Ahmad al-Assiri, vice president of general intelligence has been sacked from his position," state media reported, citing a royal decree.

It added that senior royal court advisor Saud al-Qahtani had also been dismissed.

According to reports, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz also ordered the formation of a ministerial committee with Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, as head to restructure general intelligence agency.

The committee will include the interior minister, the foreign minister, the head of the intelligence agency and the chief of homeland security. The committee, according to the King´s order, should report to the King within a month.

Phone call between Saudi king Salman, Erdogan

Turkey´s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman agreed to continue cooperation in the investigation into what happened to Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi in telephone talks, the Turkish presidency said Saturday.

Erdogan and Salman late Friday "emphasised the importance of continuing to work together with complete cooperation", a Turkish presidential source, who asked not to be named, said.

The phone call on Friday came shortly before Riyadh confirmed Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, according to Saudi state media.



