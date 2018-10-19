Fri October 19, 2018
World

AFP
October 19, 2018

Facebook hires British ex-deputy PM as global affairs head

London: British former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, a leading anti-Brexit advocate, said on Friday he would be starting a job at Facebook, as the US giant faces up to regulatory pressures.

"I am delighted to be joining Facebook. After almost 20 years in European and British politics, this is an exciting new adventure for me," Clegg wrote on his Facebook page.

Clegg said Facebook was "at the heart of some of the most complex and difficult questions we face" such as "privacy of the individual", "integrity of our democratic process", and "the balance between free speech and prohibited content".

"I believe that Facebook must continue to play a role in finding answers to those questions -- not by acting alone in Silicon Valley, but by working with people, organisations, governments and regulators around the world to ensure that technology is a force for good.

"I am looking forward to being part of this endeavour," he said.

The Press Association news agency and the Financial Times said Clegg would be Facebook´s new head of global affairs and communications and would move to California in January.

The 51-year-old is also a former European Commission trade negotiator and member of the European Parliament.

