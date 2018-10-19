Pakistan closes Chaman, Torkham gates for two days on Afghan request

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday closed the Chaman and Torkham gates at its borders with Afghanistan for October 19-20 on the latter’s request in view of its upcoming parliamentary election.



“On a request by the government of Afghanistan, it has been decided to keep the friendship gates on Pakistan Afghanistan border crossing points at Chaman and Torkham closed on October 19 & 20, 2018,” the Foreign Office Spokesman said.

The Spokesman said the decision had been taken to support Afghanistan in smooth conduct of upcoming parliamentary elections in the country.

“Both the crossing points will remain closed for all kinds of traffic except emergency cases,” the Spokesman said.