Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack resulting in the sad demise of senior Kandhar security officials and causing injuries to many others.



"Pakistan stands with the Afghan government and people and reiterates its support for the Afghan democratic process," ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

"We hope that the Parliamentary elections due to take place the day after tomorrow would be held peacefully. Strengthening of democracy is key to long term peace and security in Afghanistan.

The spokesman said we also express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray for swift recovery of the injured.