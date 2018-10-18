Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former PTI leader Aeisha Varsey joins PPP

KARACHI: Prominent designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Secretary Social Services of Sindh Aeisha Varsey has joined Pakistan Peoples Party.

Varsey called on PPP Women Wing central President and MPA Faryal Talpur at Zardari House today and announced to join the PPP.

Aeisha Varsey had joined PTI after meeting Chairman Imran Khan in November 2017.

She is known for her bridal lines that take inspiration from royal Indian and Mughal traditions. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Afghan students avail full scholarships given by Pakistani govt

Afghan students avail full scholarships given by Pakistani govt

Pakistan fully capable to respond to any threat: President Alvi

Pakistan fully capable to respond to any threat: President Alvi
Murad terms Sindh police a best force for fighting bravely with terrorists

Murad terms Sindh police a best force for fighting bravely with terrorists
Federal cabinet approves gas tariff hike

Federal cabinet approves gas tariff hike
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Photos & Videos

Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra