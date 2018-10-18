Former PTI leader Aeisha Varsey joins PPP

KARACHI: Prominent designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Secretary Social Services of Sindh Aeisha Varsey has joined Pakistan Peoples Party.



Varsey called on PPP Women Wing central President and MPA Faryal Talpur at Zardari House today and announced to join the PPP.

Aeisha Varsey had joined PTI after meeting Chairman Imran Khan in November 2017.

She is known for her bridal lines that take inspiration from royal Indian and Mughal traditions.



