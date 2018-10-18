Punjab government abolishes subsidy on fares of Metro Bus service

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to abolish subsidy on the fares of Punjab Metro Buses, said provincial finance minister Makhdoom Hashim.



The finance minister said government was providing Rs12 billion annually on Multan and Rawalpindi Metro.

He went on to say that fares of Metro Bus being run from Shahdara to Gajju Matta would be charged from stop to stop.

Maskhdoom Hashim said rationalisation of fares would cut the subsidy being provided by the government, adding that it would not put burden on the masses.

"People will be given health insurance cards for the treatment and farmers will be provided loans on easy installments," the finance minister added.

"The government has finalised a comprehensive plan for assuring jobs to the youth," Hashim Jawan Bakht said.