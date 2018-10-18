PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday in a telephone call with the Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad conveyed the immense respect of the people of Pakistan and his own for his Malaysian counterpart as a statesman and global leader.



Prime Minister Khan while underscoring the close and cordial bilateral ties between the two countries extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Malaysian Prime Minister on victory of Pakatan Harapan, an electoral alliance of political parties, in the general election, a statement from the PM Office said.

Imran Khan appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir’s vision for Malaysia’s steady economic progress. Mahathir Mohamad reciprocated Prime Minister Khan’s sentiments and congratulated him on PTI’s success in the general election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the need of high level exchanges between the two countries and collaboration at operational level to benefit from each other’s expertise.

Imran Khan invited the Malaysian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan. Prime Minister Mahathir accepted and reciprocated the invitation to him for an early visit to Malaysia. Prime Minister Khan accepted the invitation.