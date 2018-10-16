Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?

Pakistan

APP
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

67th martyrdom anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan observed

ISLAMABAD: The 67th martyrdom anniversary of Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first Prime Minister was observed today(Tuesday).

Liaquat Ali Khan struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent and later served as its first prime minister at critical juncture.

Liaquat Ali Khan was born on October 1, 1896 in Karnal (Punjab), India. He graduated from Anglo Oriental College in 1918. He refused to join Indian civil service and left for England for higher education.

He returned to sub-continent in 1923 after completing his studies.

Soon after his return, he decided to join politics.

Liaquat Ali Khan was a member of the United Provinces Legislative Council from 1926-1940. He was also the leader of the Democratic Party of the Council.

In 1946, he was appointed as a member of the Governor General’s Executive Council and the leader of the Muslim League Party in the Indian interim government. He held the portfolio of finance minister, becoming the first Indian Finance Minister. The budget for 1947-48 which he presented was acclaimed throughout the country as a ‘Poor man’s Budget’.

On August 14, 1947, he became the first Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense of Pakistan.

He wielded effective power and provided dynamic leadership to Pakistan during the most crucial phase of its history. In 1950, he signed the “Liaquat-Nehru Pact” in New Delhi to address the problem of minorities.

Khan Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated during a public meeting Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on 16th October, 1951.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Journalist Sohail Khan shot dead in Haripur

Journalist Sohail Khan shot dead in Haripur
Pakistan positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR

Pakistan positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR
ECC approves mechanism to ensure enhanced supply of domestic gas

ECC approves mechanism to ensure enhanced supply of domestic gas
Pakistan indispensably, positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR

Pakistan indispensably, positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral