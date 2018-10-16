Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

Pakistan

APP
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC constitutes committee to regulate Bani Gala property

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has constituted a committee with special powers under the chairmanship of Interior Secretary to ensure regularization of properties in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

The committee comprising Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and secretaries of the ministries of housing, local government and climate change, would submit its report in 10 days.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

During the course of proceedings, the additional attorney general informed the court that according to reports contamination of Rawal Lake water was caused due to discharging of sewerage from 50 union councils and 59 housing societies into it.

The chief justice remarked that the court wanted to see the performance of incumbent government as the petition regarding the Rawal Lake was moved by one of its members.

He said the prime minister should be the first one to be get regularised his property by paying dues, if any, to motivate others.

“We will not grant permission for the construction of new buildings till the regularisation issue is sorted out," he added.

The CJP said the construction in Bani Gala only violated town planning procedures and demolishing such structures would not be justified.

He said, “We also want the water and environment to be clean as well and will look into the matter regarding Rawal Lake contamination separately.”

He said the buildings constructed by companies in violation of lease rules should be taken over and those, which did not abide by the code of conduct, should be shut down.

The companies had 10 days to vacate the buildings built against lease law, after which the same would be demolished, he added.

The case was adjourned till October 29.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Overseas ministry plans to introduce e-governance to facilitate expats

Overseas ministry plans to introduce e-governance to facilitate expats
PM Imran Khan forms special South Punjab province council

PM Imran Khan forms special South Punjab province council
Poverty, hunger biggest threats to peace, harmony among human race - Bilawal

Poverty, hunger biggest threats to peace, harmony among human race - Bilawal

Video of two PTI lawmakers' clash goes viral

Video of two PTI lawmakers' clash goes viral
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral