SC constitutes committee to regulate Bani Gala property

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has constituted a committee with special powers under the chairmanship of Interior Secretary to ensure regularization of properties in Bani Gala, Islamabad.



The committee comprising Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and secretaries of the ministries of housing, local government and climate change, would submit its report in 10 days.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

During the course of proceedings, the additional attorney general informed the court that according to reports contamination of Rawal Lake water was caused due to discharging of sewerage from 50 union councils and 59 housing societies into it.

The chief justice remarked that the court wanted to see the performance of incumbent government as the petition regarding the Rawal Lake was moved by one of its members.

He said the prime minister should be the first one to be get regularised his property by paying dues, if any, to motivate others.

“We will not grant permission for the construction of new buildings till the regularisation issue is sorted out," he added.

The CJP said the construction in Bani Gala only violated town planning procedures and demolishing such structures would not be justified.

He said, “We also want the water and environment to be clean as well and will look into the matter regarding Rawal Lake contamination separately.”

He said the buildings constructed by companies in violation of lease rules should be taken over and those, which did not abide by the code of conduct, should be shut down.

The companies had 10 days to vacate the buildings built against lease law, after which the same would be demolished, he added.

The case was adjourned till October 29.