Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

World

AFP
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iran says it has carried out 700 drone attacks in Syria

Tehran -Iran´s Revolutionary Guards have carried out 700 drone strikes against forces of the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria, its aerospace chief told conservative news agency Fars on Tuesday.

"Our bomber drones have carried out 700 military operations using smart bombs against Daesh," said Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

"They were used in eliminating tanks, personnel carriers, cars used for suicide attacks and 23- millimetre cannons -- these were targets prized by Daesh and we significantly turned the tide of battle," he added.

The guards most recently used military drones against IS targets in Syria on October 1, in retaliation for a deadly attack in September on a military parade in Iran´s southwest claimed by the militant group.

Seven military drones as well as six ballistic missiles struck the "IS headquarters" in the eastern Syrian town of Hajin, about 24 kilometres (15 miles) north of Albu Kamal bordering Iraq, state TV reported.

Iranian media said published images indicated the drones were locally-produced "Saegheh" craft, reverse-engineered from a US RQ-170 Sentinel captured by Iran in 2011.

Iran´s armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, said at the time that the strikes were the first time the drones had "crossed multiple countries and reached their targets."

It was also the first time Iran had officially announced it was using combat drones outside of its borders, the conservative Tasnim news agency said.

Iran is a key backer of Syria´s President Bashar al-Assad and a large contingent of Revolutionary Guards operate in the country as "military advisers".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Pompeo holds talks with Saudi king on missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Pompeo holds talks with Saudi king on missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

14 Iranian security forces kidnapped on border with Pakistan

14 Iranian security forces kidnapped on border with Pakistan
Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
Load More load more

Spotlight

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient

Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient
Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Photos & Videos

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient

Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient