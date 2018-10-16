Tue October 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Three alleged car lifters killed in Karachi encounter

KARACHI: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have killed three alleged car lifters near Northern Bypass in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area early on Tuesday.

As per details, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) gunned down three alleged  culprits reportedly belonged to a notorious group involved in car lifting.

The officials claimed that the criminals used to snatch and smuggle the vehicles  to Balochistan and interior Sindh  via different routes. 

The areas of the Baloschistan and interior Sindh are primary hub where these vehicles are transported from Karachi.

The culprits were identified as Asad, Shahzad, and Ashok, while the law enforcers recovered weapons and  vehicles from their possession.


