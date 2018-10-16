'Davos in the Desert' attracts global leaders to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Aabia is all set to welcome a high-profile gathering of about 150 global leaders in Riyadh next week, said The Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) will run from October 23 to 25 with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde among those scheduled to participate.





According to Arab media, more than 150 speakers from 140 different organizations have confirmed their attendance for the event which was hosted for the first time a year ago and was quickly dubbed “Davos in the Desert” — a reference to the annual World Economic Forum hosted each year in the Swiss resort.

The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential.