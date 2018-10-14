Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Stressing on the need of an online payments system to promote IT sector, Federal Minister of Finance Asad Umar stated that he was ready to catch the next flight to meet Paypal CEO and convince him to come to Pakistan.



“Either Paypal or any other alternate virtual payment system but in the next four months or so we should have an internationally acceptable payment gateway for the surging number of startups in the country,” he said in an online interview with PTI social media.

“I have met Prime Minister Imran Khan and IT minister in the past few days just to make sure we are moving in the right direction in this regard,” the minister said.

“If Paypal cannot come here then there must be an alternative of Paypal somewhere in the world,” he stated.

Highlighting the potential of Pakistani market, the PTI's financial guru said, 'I am ready to catch a flight and go meet Paypal chief and ask why he’s leaving such a big market on the ground'.

Furthermore, discussing the closure of spectrum sales in Pakistan, Umar stated: “Spectrum sale has been shut down. Only 124 megahertz spectrum has been opened by Pakistan while even Myanmar has a higher number than 400 megahertz. Why are we still holding on to that? This is not a finite resource that could end.”