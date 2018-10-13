Sat October 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

CJP pays tribute to late Asma Jehangir

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday paid rich tributes to human rights advocate Asma Jehangir (late) citing her influence on the country’s justice system.

“Asma Jahangir worked for human rights and because of her I started taking suo motu notices on human rights violation cases," he stated.

The remarks came during the inaugural of Asma Jehangir Conference held in a local hotel in Lahore, in honour of the founder of Human Rights of Commission over her duties aimed at strengthening the rule of Law and justice in the country.

While addressing in her hnour, the CJP said only democratic rule can work in the country and no other system can ever be allowed to function.

“Democracy is an integral part of the Constitution and it is a protector of basic rights and there is no question of going against the law,” he added.

“The doors of justice are open 24 hours and anyone can visit GPO Chowk and submit their request. I am [here for the people] 24 hours," Justice Nisar added.

The inaugural was attended by Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Indian activist Kamla Bhasin, Supreme court and Afrasiab Khattak to speak on the occasion.


