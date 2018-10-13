Fri October 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's  newly launched  Naya Pakistan Housing Programme has emerged as the most ambitious and landmark project.

The flagship project aimed at building five million low-cost and affordable housing units across the country, fulfilling one of the “cornerstones” of his party’s election manifesto.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that at least  six million people would get numerous job opportunities through this housing scheme project, adding that the government is inviting Chinese companies and overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.

Fawad said some 100 units in textile sectors would be opened soon, where a large scale jobs would be provided to the unemployed people.

The PTI government is focusing on attracting foreign investment to uplift the economy, he added.

Sharing his views on  Green Pakistan, the minister  said that  the government had so far planted some 2,500,000 saplings to achieve the objectives.

He also assured that the PTI government would continue the project of Orange Line and Metro Bus service in Punjab.

