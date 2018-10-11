Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that girls’ education and vocational training across the board and without any discrimination is the sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress.



In his message on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, he said that a future based on progress and prosperity could remain a dream without empowering them and taking them on board in all matters.

PPP’s provincial government is taking every step for bringing our daughters ahead in every section of life and field.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Sindh’s incumbent government of PPP has ensured free and standard education for girls and is supporting girl students with cash stipends, nowhere in any other province.

The PPP chairman said that his party is the sole party that fully represents the women and is the biggest advocate of women’s rights and is their guardian.

He saluted all those women who have stepped forward in all sections of life and field while defeating many impediments at every level and social taboos.

"Our women who have courageously overcome the social taboos and governmental restrictions would one day represent the true colours of Fatima Jinnah, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Asima Jehangir and Maryam Mukhtar. Let us respect them and value them," added the PPP chairman.