Wed October 10, 2018
Experienced incompetence?

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

Major reshuffle in NAB

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

Govt decides to approach IMF

World

REUTERS
October 10, 2018

New Farakka Express: Five dead, 30 injured after train derailment in India

RAEBARELI: At least five people died and 30 were injured on Wednesday when New Farakka Express derailed in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported.

The accident took place in Harchandpur, located some 77 km (48 miles) south of the state capital Lucknow, Reuters partner ANI News said in a Tweet.

Emergency rescue teams are currently at the accident site, television reports said.

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Michael intensifies into Category 3 hurricane: NHC

US foreign military sales total $55.6 bln, up 33 pct: US official

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

