New Farakka Express: Five dead, 30 injured after train derailment in India

RAEBARELI: At least five people died and 30 were injured on Wednesday when New Farakka Express derailed in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported.



The accident took place in Harchandpur, located some 77 km (48 miles) south of the state capital Lucknow, Reuters partner ANI News said in a Tweet.

Emergency rescue teams are currently at the accident site, television reports said.