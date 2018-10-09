Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Sports

AFP
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

South Africa bat in first T20 international

EAST LONDON, South Africa: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe at Buffalo Park on Tuesday.

South Africa included two new caps, batsmen Gihahn Cloete and Rassie van der Dussen, while regular first choice players Quinton de Kock and David Miller returned after being rested from a one-day series against the same opponents.

Zimbabwe brought in three players who did not play in the one-day games, batsmen Chamu Chibhabha and Tarisai Musakanda and left-arm spin bowler Tendai Chisoro.

After losing a number of tosses, South African captain Faf du Plessis handed the coin to JP Duminy, who was not included in the playing eleven. "He is a specialist coin tosser," joked Du Plessis.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza said: "We feel T20 is a strength of ours. I look forward to the players coming out and expressing themselves."

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Gihahn Cloete, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor (wkt), Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu

Umpires: Shaun George, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA), TV umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Zimbabwe restrict South African to 160-6 in first T20I

Zimbabwe restrict South African to 160-6 in first T20I
It´s better late than never for Aussie tormentor Asif

It´s better late than never for Aussie tormentor Asif
Second Int'l PACES competition commences under arrangements of Pak Army

Second Int'l PACES competition commences under arrangements of Pak Army
Pakistan extend lead to 325 against Australia

Pakistan extend lead to 325 against Australia
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape