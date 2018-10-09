Tue October 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

DUBAI: Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has been widely trolled by Indian cricket fans for his claim  to be  the ‘don of cricket’ on twitter.

Undoubtedly, Akhtar  has been one of the fastest bowlers in the world  and was referred to as the 'Rawalpindi Express', and remained the sign of fear to some of the  world-class batsmen. But, when he referred to himself as the ‘don of cricket’ on twitter, Indian tweeps were faster at trolling him.

The former  fastest bowler's tweet did not land well with many cricket fans, especially those from India, as the most of Indian tweeps started sharing video clips of Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer, on the batting end against Akhtar and trolled Akhtar for his comment.

Rawalpindi Express, on his official twitter account, wrote: "Don of cricket as they called me, but never enjoyed hurting people. But, I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country and for the people around the world."

Akhter also   shared a collage of images with the caption, "deliveries that made cricket fans love the fast and furious Shoaib Akhtar", plastered over them.  The images showed all the international batsmen who have been victims of his fast bowling in the past.

