Sun October 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Nawaz Sharif meets Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with his younger brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office in Lahore.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Salman Shehbaz also accompanied Nawaz Sharif to meet their father who was being questioned for his alleged involvement in in Ashiana Housing scam. 

Quoting sources, Geo reported that the former premier also took food items to the NAB office.

They stayed with Shehbaz Sharif for some time, discussed their next strategy and returned home.

The meeting comes a day after NAB obtained a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab chief minister accused of corruption in Ashiana Housing case.

Speaking to media, Shebaz Sharif has denounced his arrest and charges as political motivated.

Opposition parties, including PML-N, say that Sharif’s arrest is directly linked with the upcoming by-elections, where the ruling PTI faces a major test.

PPP and PML-N have already announced that two parties will support each other in the by-elections. 

