Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
Change

Change
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018

Former director general of Punjab’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, who spearheaded various pro-women reform initiatives in the province, has been nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018.

The Public Policy and Development Specialist, who was denotified as SMU member in July this year, has been named along with Nobel laureate Nadia Murad Basee.

Mr Sufi took to Twitter to announce the honour on Sunday.

“Humbled to announce that I have been nominated for #MotherTeresaAward 2018 along with Nobel laureate Nadia Murad Basee. I dedicate this award to the Women victims of Violence and pledge to keep working for them,” Mr Sufi tweeted.

In a second tweet, he thanked former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for backing his projects aimed at empowering women. 

"The projects I initiated to help empower Women of Pakistan were not possible without the political support provided by @CMShehbaz and civil society that stood by us. The fight for equality is far from over. Let’s keep the momentum going," he wrote.

This is not the first time he has been nominated for a prestigious award.

In December last year, he was added to list of top 5 men from around the world who worked to end violence against Women.

He won prestigious Voices of Solidarity Award 2017, presented by the Vital Voices Global Partnership, an organisation working under the chairmanship of Hillary Clinton.

The list of men Sufi joined includes prominent personalities such as former US Vice President Joe Biden, UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterris and some others.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM defends Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest, dubs CM Buzdar as face of change

PM defends Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest, dubs CM Buzdar as face of change
LG system to be strengthened, streamlined in KP: CM

LG system to be strengthened, streamlined in KP: CM
CJ takes notice of assault by lawyers on police sub inspector

CJ takes notice of assault by lawyers on police sub inspector
PM Khan orders timely completion of targets under 100-day plan

PM Khan orders timely completion of targets under 100-day plan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Women who speak uncomfortable truths are called insane, says Pooja Bhatt

Women who speak uncomfortable truths are called insane, says Pooja Bhatt
Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018

Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody