Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018

Former director general of Punjab’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, who spearheaded various pro-women reform initiatives in the province, has been nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018.

The Public Policy and Development Specialist, who was denotified as SMU member in July this year, has been named along with Nobel laureate Nadia Murad Basee.

Mr Sufi took to Twitter to announce the honour on Sunday.

“Humbled to announce that I have been nominated for #MotherTeresaAward 2018 along with Nobel laureate Nadia Murad Basee. I dedicate this award to the Women victims of Violence and pledge to keep working for them,” Mr Sufi tweeted.

In a second tweet, he thanked former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for backing his projects aimed at empowering women.

"The projects I initiated to help empower Women of Pakistan were not possible without the political support provided by @CMShehbaz and civil society that stood by us. The fight for equality is far from over. Let’s keep the momentum going," he wrote.



This is not the first time he has been nominated for a prestigious award.



In December last year, he was added to list of top 5 men from around the world who worked to end violence against Women.

He won prestigious Voices of Solidarity Award 2017, presented by the Vital Voices Global Partnership, an organisation working under the chairmanship of Hillary Clinton.

The list of men Sufi joined includes prominent personalities such as former US Vice President Joe Biden, UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterris and some others.



