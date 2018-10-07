CJ takes notice of assault by lawyers on police sub inspector

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of assault by lawyers on a sub inspector of police in Lahore.

The notice was taken on media reports that a sub inspector of Punjab Police was beaten up by some lawyers of District Bar Association Lahore, said a press release.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed IGP Punjab to appear in court on October 13 along with the report.

Notices have also been issued to Ahsan Bhoon, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council , President and General Secretary Lahore District Bar Association to appear in court.

The top judge also took notice of operation/running of illegal Grey Telecommunication Traffic causing loss of billions to the national kitty and posing potential threat to the national security.

Taking notice of the issue, Chief Justice of Pakistan has fixed the matter for hearing at Principal Seat Islamabad on October 8, said a press release.

Notices issued to Attorney General for Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Secretary Interior Government of Pakistan, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) to appear in court.