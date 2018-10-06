Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Talented cricketer Shadab Khan celebrated his 20th birthday in UAE, where Pakistan is gearing up to face Australia in a Test series.



Amid training for the series, Pakistan players managed to spare some time to celebrate Shadab Khan's birthday in style.

“All fun and joy as Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face! Have a great year Shadab,” PCB tweeted.