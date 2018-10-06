Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

World

AFP
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Melania in Egypt to visit Pyramids on final leg of Africa tour

CAIRO: US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Egypt on Saturday on the final leg of a solo four-nation tour of Africa that will see her visit the Pyramids.

The low-key tour, during which she has made no comment to reporters, has contrasted with the political tumult back home where her husband was set to score a big political win on Saturday after days of acrimonious deadlock inside and outside the Senate over his Supreme Court pick.

The former model stepped off the plane at Cairo international airport wearing high-waisted white pants, a pleated white shirt and a dark tie with a beige jacket slung over her shoulders.

She was welcomed by Egyptian First Lady Intissar Amer al-Sisi, an observant Muslim who wore an ankle-length blue dress and matching headscarf covering her hair.

Looking relaxed, Melania Trump beamed at the flower girls before heading to the airport´s VIP lounge for formal photographs.

On the previous leg of her tour in Kenya, her choice of a white colonial-style pith helmet while on safari drew some criticism on Twitter, with one person comparing her look to that of a "colonial administrator".

In Egypt, tight security was in place across the capital for her visit which comes as security forces face a persistent jihadist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula across the Suez Canal to the northeast.

During her whistlestop five-hour stay, the US First Lady was scheduled to visit the Pyramids of Giza and the new National Museum under construction next door.

Melania Trump, who is in Africa to promote her children´s welfare programme, began her trip in Ghana, where she visited mothers and their newborns, and toured a former slave trading fort.

She then made a brief stop in Malawi where she toured a primary school.

On Thursday, her husband tweeted: "Our country´s great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see."

The US Senate is expected to give President Donald Trump a big political win later on Saturday by confirming conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice.

Washington has been gripped by high drama and emotion for days, from the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford -- who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault -- to protests against his nomination which saw more than 300 arrests, including celebrities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Afghan forces, Taliban battle for control of highway in Ghazni province

Afghan forces, Taliban battle for control of highway in Ghazni province
Dutch scramble F-16s after airline passenger scare

Dutch scramble F-16s after airline passenger scare
Jet suit racing set to take flight in 2019

Jet suit racing set to take flight in 2019
#Metoo in Europe: New laws on consent and catcalling

#Metoo in Europe: New laws on consent and catcalling
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody