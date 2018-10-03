Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar's properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood's statement
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidates against PTI in by-elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz --two major opposition parties -- have agreed to field their joint candidates against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in by-elections.

In this regard, PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting, later opposition leader in the National Assembly held meeting with MMA chief Maulana Fazlul Rehman.

PML-N and PPP leaders met at the Parliament lounges, where the two major opposition parties decided to contest elections jointly.

Talking to media after the meeting, PPP leader Nayer Bukhari said the two parties will field joint candidates and will support them in the by-polls.

"Other opposition parties are also being contacted for by-elections," said Bukhari.

Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said, "PML-N will support People's Party in Karachi and Rahim Yar Khan, while PPP will support N-League in rest of Punjab."

"The two parties will also run a joint election campaign," Kaira added.

PML-N leader and former law minister Punjab, Rana Sanaullah has also confirmed about PPP-PMLN joint venture.

By-elections on national and provincial assembly seats will be held countrywide on October 14.

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Air Chief presents cheque to CJP for dam funds
PM for uniformity in basic educational system curriculum
'Mushahidullah was appointed a loader in PIA and became senator for serving Nawaz Sharif'
ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women's T20I series
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV's yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas