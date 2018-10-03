PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidates against PTI in by-elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz --two major opposition parties -- have agreed to field their joint candidates against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in by-elections.



In this regard, PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting, later opposition leader in the National Assembly held meeting with MMA chief Maulana Fazlul Rehman.

PML-N and PPP leaders met at the Parliament lounges, where the two major opposition parties decided to contest elections jointly.

Talking to media after the meeting, PPP leader Nayer Bukhari said the two parties will field joint candidates and will support them in the by-polls.

"Other opposition parties are also being contacted for by-elections," said Bukhari.

Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said, "PML-N will support People's Party in Karachi and Rahim Yar Khan, while PPP will support N-League in rest of Punjab."

"The two parties will also run a joint election campaign," Kaira added.

PML-N leader and former law minister Punjab, Rana Sanaullah has also confirmed about PPP-PMLN joint venture.

By-elections on national and provincial assembly seats will be held countrywide on October 14.