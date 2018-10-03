Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia´s Football Federation (SAFF) appointed women to the board for the first time in the kingdom´s history on Wednesday, and also named a new president.
The two women are Adwa al-Arifi and Reham Al-Onaizan and the new president is Qusay bin Abdulaziz al-Fawaz.
Saudi authorities said al-Fawaz was the sole candidate who met all conditions for a post left empty after Adel Ezzat resigned on August 19 to run for the presidency of the Asian Football Confederation.
Al-Arifi was, Saudi media has reported, appointed in February as "the first woman committee member" in the history of SAFF. She was part of a seven-member corporate social responsibility committee, and holds a degree in business administration.
Al-Onaizan´s Linkedin page says she was "corporate performance and initiative management Senior Manager at the (Saudi) General Entertainment Authority´.
These included allowing women to enter a football stadium to watch a match for the first time in January.
Al-Fawaz has served as president of the Saudi Chess Federation and was a member of the team that oversaw Saudi Arabia´s participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
