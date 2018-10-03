Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing social network Instagram is back up for some users on Wednesday, after suffering a worldwide outage days after it installed a new head of the app.

According to a check by Reuters, the mobile app and the website, which were temporarily down, are back up and users could post pictures and videos on to their feed.

Earlier, the app displayed an error message saying “couldn’t refresh feed”, while its website did not load for users.

Users bombarded Twitter to complain about the outage, tweeting jokes and comments along with the #instagramdown hashtag.

“How am I supposed to know who likes avocado on toast now #instagramdown”, [email protected]_mchugh tweeted.

DownDetector’s live outage map earlier showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore and other countries were facing issues with the service.

Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.

The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.

The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Instagram hit by outage in several cities

Instagram hit by outage in several cities
Facebook says no sign recent hack spread to other apps

Facebook says no sign recent hack spread to other apps
Amazon bumps minumum wage to $15 amid tight labor

Amazon bumps minumum wage to $15 amid tight labor
Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief

Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas