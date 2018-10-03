Wed October 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

ISLAMABAD: The investigation ordered by the Supreme Court into the transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal has confirmed that the police officer was removed under political pressure exerted by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The SC on September 17 directed for another inquiry into the transfer of Pakpattan former DPO Rizwan Gondal after rejecting the earlier inquiry made by Punjab former IGP Kaleem Imam into the matter.

Pakpattan DPO transferred on Khawar Maneka’s complaint

The court had asked Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to refrain from taking dictation and being the chief executive of the big province should run the affairs in accordance with law as there is democracy in the country not kingship.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu notice of the former DPO’s transfer following an alleged altercation with Khawar Maneka.

Kaleem Imam and Ahsen Iqbal Jameel Gujar tendered unconditional apology and left themselves on the mercy of the court

The court after rejecting the inquiry report submitted by Punjab former IGP Kaleem Iamam directed Khalid Dad Lak, Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) to conduct fresh inquiry into the matter.

The court specifically directed the official to probe as to why transfer order of Rizwan Gondal was issued late at night and as to why this gentleman was transferred immediately late at night. The CJP told the official with direction to submit inquiry report within 15 days.

During the hearing, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Ahsan Iqbal Jamil Gujar, close friend of the Maneka family, appeared before the court after being summoned by the bench to appear before the court the same day.

