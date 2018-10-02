Murad Saeed rebukes PML-N in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Murad Saeed berated the former government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) amidst a Nation Assembly session on Tuesday.

In hostile condemnation directed towards PML-N, the PTI leader asserted that instances of money laundering and theft were widespread during the tenure of the previous government.

"Those who are questioning our government's direction should first answer why a PIA aircraft was stolen during their tenure," he stated.

Saeed said that during the former government’s tenure an approximate of 10 billion dollars were unlawfully laundered abroad.

"We are not afraid of naming Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, neither has a helicopter ever transported money for our prime minister," added the MNA.