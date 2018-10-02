Better health facilities top govt’s priorities: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and reviewed facilities being extended to patients suffering from different diseases including dengue.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the provision of basic health facilities to people was being accorded priority and directed the hospital administration to ensure the best health facilities with necessary medicines.

“Although health facilities are comparatively better than the other hospitals in PIMS Hospital, however, there is a need to adopt more measures to bring improvement in functioning of Emergency Ward,” he said.

The minister also visited different wards and met with patients who informed him of facilities available and issues being faced in the hospital.

On the occasion, Deputy Executive Director PIMS, Dr Zulfiqar briefed the minister about health facilities being provided in different departments of the Hospital.