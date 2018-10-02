Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Health

APP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Better health facilities top govt’s priorities: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and reviewed facilities being extended to patients suffering from different diseases including dengue.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the provision of basic health facilities to people was being accorded priority and directed the hospital administration to ensure the best health facilities with necessary medicines.

“Although health facilities are comparatively better than the other hospitals in PIMS Hospital, however, there is a need to adopt more measures to bring improvement in functioning of Emergency Ward,” he said.

The minister also visited different wards and met with patients who informed him of facilities available and issues being faced in the hospital.

On the occasion, Deputy Executive Director PIMS, Dr Zulfiqar briefed the minister about health facilities being provided in different departments of the Hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Health

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics
Obesity to be linked to more female cancers than smoking

Obesity to be linked to more female cancers than smoking
President expects Pakistan to become polio free by next year

President expects Pakistan to become polio free by next year
KP minister seeks report on child’s death over alleged negligence

KP minister seeks report on child’s death over alleged negligence
Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur