Tue October 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed concern over the situation in Thar and directed Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani to visit the area at the earliest and provide relief to the people by addressing their health-related issues.

The prime minister in a meeting with President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter Ameer Bhutto and Secretary General Haleem Adil Sheikh here at his Parliament House chamber said PTI Sindh’s workers were an asset for the party and that his government would safeguard the rights of Sindh and residents of the province.

The prime minister asked the PTI’s provincial president and general secretary to strengthen the party at union council’s level and gear up for the next local government election.

He also asked them to ensure continuity of party policies and manifesto in the province.

