ECP orders reelection in PP-127 Multan

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday ordered reelection in PP-217 (Multan-VII) from where Muhammad Salman had returned as a winning candidate defeating senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in July 25 polls.



He bagged 35294 votes while, PTI’s Qureshi obtained 31716 votes.

Voters Shoaib Akmal Qureshi and Tahir Hameed Qureshi had challenged the victory of Salman on the basis that he was underage at the time of election. Under the rule, a candidate should be of 25 years or older to contest polls.

Citing Nadra records, the ECP accepted the petition and ordered reelection in the constituency.

Salman won the election as independent candidate but later joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Currently, he is serving as Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Transport.

Following the verdict, the ECP withdrawn the notification of Salman’s victory.