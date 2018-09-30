Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

World

AFP
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

British ministers’ phone numbers leaked in app flaw

LONDON: Phone numbers and other personal details of senior ministers from Britain’s Conservative party were made public by an app security flaw on Saturday, including those of top Brexiteers Michael Gove and Boris Johnson.

Several top MPs reportedly received nuisance calls after their profiles were accessed on the official mobile application for the annual party conference, which kicks off this weekend.

The security breach saw members of the public able to enter the politicians’ profiles using just their email address -- a point of contact widely available online -- to view and edit the data stored within.

Former foreign secretary Johnson had his profile picture briefly swapped for pornography and his job title changed to an profane insult, according to several Twitter users.

Meanwhile Environment Secretary Gove’s picture was changed to one of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, his former employer when he was a journalist.

Among the first to report the flaw was Dawn Foster, a columnist for daily The Guardian.

"The Tory conference app allows you to log in as other people and view their contact details just with their email address, no emailed security links, and post comments as them," she wrote on Twitter, using a colloquial name for the party.

"They’ve essentially made every journalist, politician and attendee’s mobile number public. Fantastic."

A Conservative party spokesperson apologised for the breach, saying the technical issue had "been resolved and the app is now functioning securely".

The party’s yearly gathering begins on Sunday in the city of Birmingham in central England.

Britain’s data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), said it was investigating the breach related to the app, which was developed by an Australian firm called Crown Comms.

The opposition Labour Party said the blunder showed the ruling party could not be trusted in matters of security.

"They can’t even build a conference app that keeps the data of their members, MPs and others attending safe and secure," said shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Brazilian women rally in force against presidential front-runner Bolsonaro

Brazilian women rally in force against presidential front-runner Bolsonaro
Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 30, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!