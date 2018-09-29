Sat September 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

KARACHI: A falooda maker in Karachi has discovered that he has become an instant billionaire.

Abdul Qadir, a resident of Orangi Town, Karachi, has a small Falooda stall selling the jelly ice-cream treat in the locality.

Qadir has learned that he has Rs2.225 billion in his bank account which he says he never opened.

He only came to know about the hefty amount when he got a letter from the Federal Investigation Agency.

“My brother told me that there’s a letter from the FIA in my name and that I have been summoned,” he told media.

When Qadir went to the FIA office, he was informed about the existence of Rs2.25 billion in bank account.

"I run a small stall. How can I have that much money.  They have seen it themselves," he said. 

Qadir said that the account had English signature while he can hardly sign even in Urdu. "I am an illiterate person," he said. 

Qadir said he had opened an account once when he bought a house in Surjani Town.

Policemen have been deployed outside his house till the completion of inquiry.

