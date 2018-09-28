Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Government decides to serve notices to 300-400 overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to send notices to 300-400 overseas Pakistanis holding properties abroad.

Sources said out of 2700 overseas Pakistanis with assets abroad, the government has decided to serve notices to 300-400 in the initial phase.

This was decided in a meeting attended by officials of FBR, SECP, NAB and FIA, sources privy to the development said.

The notices will be served to those overseas Pakistani holding six or more properties registered with their names.

Source said action would be taken against the investors who failed to prove their source of income, taxes they paid and evidence of transfer of money through legal ways.

The notices will be served next week, the sources added.

