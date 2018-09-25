Seven lives claimed by mysterious disease in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: Seven lives have been lost from an unidentified, mysterious disease in Lower Dir area, unleashing a wave of panic subsequently.

According to reports citing Lower Dir’s health department, the Bareemki area has had an emergency declared due to the mysterious disease after which at most 300 blood samples of the affected people were sent for tests.

Furthermore, it was reported that the area has previously been hit by the same disease as well with inhabitants asserting that dozen lives have been claimed at the hands of the unidentified disease.

Talking to Geo News Lower Dir District Health Officer Dr Shaukat revealed that the Chakdara hospital in the district has had a special ward set up on emergency basis whereas a dispensary has also been opened to provide 24/7 aid for villagers.

Experts have contrarily proposed that awareness about different diseases is crucial in the area to avert deaths.