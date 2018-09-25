Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan

Raza Mehdi
September 25, 2018

Where is Maryam Nawaz?

As we all know Maryam Nawaz was heading the social Media of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) since last 5 years! But now she is nowhere. We saw that her Twitter account remained active during her imprisonment, but as per our sources her son Junaid Safdar was operating the account while she was in jail and he posted  a few tweets  during elections 2018.

However, it has been almost one week since she got released from jail but she has not been active on Twitter as yet. The last tweet on her account was of 24th July 2018.

Although, she was out on parole for a few days to attend the funeral of her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who died of cancer in London on Sept 11, the PML-N leader didn't use social media obviously due to the corruption case she is facing.

Moreover, she used to change her profile picture on every occasion; whether before the Panama case verdict or for her return with Mian Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan on 13th July. We have gone through her profile and noticed that she last changed her display picture on 10th of July 2018 and it has been 2 months that she didn’t even upload a new one.

Our sources confirmed that there are no legal bindings pertaining to social media usage. The question is, whether she was asked by the party not to use social Media or is she herself avoiding it? Well, its very difficult to comment on this.

If we see other party leaders of PML-N such as Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif they are quite active on the medium and have been vocal in criticizing the govt on different issues. Mentioned below are some recent tweets from the PML-N leaders.

Saad Rafique: 

Ahsan Iqbal: 

Khawaja Asif: 

Is she planning a good comeback? Anyhow, its a bit dull around here without her for PML-N supporters.

