Is India’s Sikkim airport more beautiful than Skardu's?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 100th airport of India in Sikkim, Pakyong on Monday.

While photos of the scenic landscapes surrounding the airport are being shared widely across the internet, a debate regarding the airport's surreal beauty has surfaced which suggests that it is in fact the most beautiful airport in the world.

Whether the statement for the first airport to be inaugurated in the Indian town of Pakyong situated in the foothills of the Himalayas could be held true or not, the fact that it bears stark resemblance to Pakistan’s Skardu airport is no-brainer.



Located in Gilgit-Baltistan amidst breath-taking, snow-capped peaks, the Skardu airport is considered as a major tourist attraction due to its spell-bounding beauty.



In addition, the Skardu airport also holds a distinct stature of being regarded as one of the highest-altitude commercial airports in the world.



Whether the Sikkim, or the Skardu airport is more beautiful, is up to people to decide. What do you think?

