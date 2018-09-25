<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

ceremony to be held today

RIYADH: Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony would be held at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday). The practice would be performed by Makkah’s Governor Prince Khalid al-Faisal.

The Holy Kaaba would be washed with Zamzam water. The interior walls would be cleaned with a white cloth dipped in rose, ‘Aab-e-zam zam’ and musk perfumes.



Zamzam water mixed with rose perfume is splashed on the floor and wiped with bare hands and palm leaves.

After the cleaning, the floor and the walls are dried again with white cloth and tissues. The walls are then perfumed using large amount of oud and rose perfume. The entire process take about two hours.

The ceremony would be attended by Imam-e-Kaaba, ambassadors of Islamic countries and other significant personalities.

It is learnt that Maqam-e-Ibrahim is also washed on the same day in the duration of four hours.

The ceremonial washing of Kaaba is held following the example of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who washed it after entering the Kaaba at the time of the conquest of Makkah.