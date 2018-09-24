Mon September 24, 2018
World

AFP
September 24, 2018

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border: ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead Monday by Israeli soldiers in new clashes along the border of the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Mohamed Abu Sadek, 21, was shot in the head in the northwest of the strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra ministry said.

The spokesman added that 10 other Palestinians also suffered gunshot wounds.

Several hundred Palestinians gathered Monday in the northwest of the Gaza Strip in the latest protests since a major wave of demonstrations along the border with Israel began in late March.

At least 187 Palestinians have been killed since then, most in protests and clashes near the frontier. 

