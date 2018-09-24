Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Landslide kills four in Khyber Agency

LANDIKOTAL: Four women succumbed to injuries after having a landslide fall on them in Khyber Agency, Geo  News reported.

Reports citing Khasadar forces revealed that the incident had occurred while the women were busy gathering sand for a house renovation in Mukhtar Khel.

It was reported that the deceased hailed from the same family including a mother and her three daughters.

Additional details revealed that the four women had succumbed to injuries after getting trapped amidst the wreckage.

The incident had occurred near a tehsil named Landikotal in Khyber Agency which has now been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

