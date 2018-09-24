Landslide kills four in Khyber Agency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: Four women succumbed to injuries after having a landslide fall on them in Khyber Agency, Geo News reported.
Reports citing Khasadar forces revealed that the incident had occurred while the women were busy gathering sand for a house renovation in Mukhtar Khel.
It was reported that the deceased hailed from the same family including a mother and her three daughters.
Additional details revealed that the four women had succumbed to injuries after getting trapped amidst the wreckage.
The incident had occurred near a tehsil named Landikotal in Khyber Agency which has now been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
