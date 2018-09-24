Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

DUBAI: Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s staggering performance against India on Sunday at the Asia Cup'18 has catapulted him to the top as the seventh Pakistani to make the most runs during an ODI match.

While the entire team struggled against India with a below-par performance, the only saving grace was provided by Malik who managed to make 78 runs, including a glorious fifty.



As India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets, there were numerous instances during the match that kept spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on the edge of their seats and the ones watching at home glued to their screens.

Showcasing a similar instance, a video has been doing the rounds on internet recently, which shows Indian fans calling out for Shoaib Malik as he fields near the boundary line, addressing him as ‘jeeju’ (sister’s husband).

The cricketer in a brief moment then paused, turned around and waved at his fans, as shown in the clip. The video after being shared on the internet has drawn immense interest from netizens all around.

Prior to Shoaib's recent feat, the senior batsman had emerged as the first Pakistani batsman to cross the 8,000-run mark in domestic Twenty20 cricket while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in August 2018.



