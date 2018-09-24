Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses

Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses
Pakistan 'ready to open Kartarpur border for Indian pilgrims': Information minister

Pakistan 'ready to open Kartarpur border for Indian pilgrims': Information minister

Sports

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

DUBAI: Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s staggering performance against India on Sunday at the Asia Cup'18 has catapulted him to the top as the seventh Pakistani to make the most runs during an ODI match. 

While the entire team struggled against India with a below-par performance, the only saving grace was provided by Malik who managed to make 78 runs, including a glorious fifty.

As India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets, there were numerous instances during the match that kept spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on the edge of their seats and the ones watching at home glued to their screens. 

Showcasing a  similar instance, a video has been doing the rounds on internet recently, which shows Indian fans calling out for Shoaib Malik as he fields near the boundary line, addressing him as ‘jeeju’ (sister’s husband).

The cricketer in a brief moment then paused, turned around and waved at his fans, as shown in the clip. The video after being shared on the internet has drawn immense interest from netizens all around. 

Prior to Shoaib's recent feat, the senior batsman had emerged as the first Pakistani batsman to cross the 8,000-run mark in domestic Twenty20 cricket while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in August 2018. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka captain Mathews decries sacking

Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka captain Mathews decries sacking
Sri Lanka sacks skipper Mathews ahead of England tour

Sri Lanka sacks skipper Mathews ahead of England tour
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs in Super Four clash

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs in Super Four clash
Kayes and Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh to 249-7

Kayes and Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh to 249-7
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka captain Mathews decries sacking

Sri Lanka captain Mathews decries sacking
Canada´s Cirque du Soleil dazzles Riyadh after diplomatic row

Canada´s Cirque du Soleil dazzles Riyadh after diplomatic row
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds