Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan

Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan
Dilemma of Sharifs

Dilemma of Sharifs
President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)

President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)
New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting
How sweet is CPEC?

How sweet is CPEC?
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

World

AFP
September 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Putin 'appalled' by 'terrorist' attack in Iran

Moscow -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday denounced the attack on an army parade in Iran, offering condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and calling for deeper anti-terror cooperation.

"Please accept the deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the raid by terrorists in Ahvaz. We are appalled by this bloody crime," Putin wrote to Rouhani, according to the text of the telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

"We expect that everyone involved will face a deserved punishment," Putin said.

"This event once again reminds us about the necessity of an uncompromising battle against terrorism in all of its manifestations. I would like to confirm our readiness to continue building cooperation with Iranian partners in resisting this evil."

The attack by militants in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran Saturday resulted in 24 killed, including women and children, according to Iran´s official news agency.

Tehran has blamed the attack on "regional terror sponsors and their US masters."

Moscow and Tehran are allies, including over the Syrian conflict, with both buttressing the government of Bashar al-Assad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

IS claims Iran military parade attack, no evidence provided

IS claims Iran military parade attack, no evidence provided
Vatican announces historic China accord to appoint bishops

Vatican announces historic China accord to appoint bishops
Sikh rights body seeks UN probe into 1984 killings of Sikhs in India

Sikh rights body seeks UN probe into 1984 killings of Sikhs in India
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Load More load more

Spotlight

iPhone XS, XS Max launch: Huawei hands out power banks, juices to Apple fans

iPhone XS, XS Max launch: Huawei hands out power banks, juices to Apple fans
Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport