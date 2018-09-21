At least 79 dead in Lake Victoria ferry disaster

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nairobi: At least 79 people died when a ferry capsized in Lake Victoria, Tanzanian state media said Friday, citing a regional governor, as the search for survivors continued.
"At the moment the death toll is 79," said Mwanza governor John Mongella, quoted on state television, while the number of those rescued after Thursday´s disaster remains 37.
