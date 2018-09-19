Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

What happens next after IHC orders Nawaz Sharif's release?

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended jail terms handed down to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and   Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The applicants  have been asked to submit suerty bonds of Rs5 00,000 each  before they are released from Adiala Jail.

The decision to suspend  the Accountability Court decision in Avenfield Reference against the Sharif family was given by a division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan.

The release would remain a temporary relief for the former prime minister  and his family members  until the  the court gives the final decision  on their application seeking suspension of their conviction   in  Avenfield Reference.

Apart from the Avenfield Reference,   Sharifs face jail terms if they are  convicted   in  two more corruption references  related to  Al-Azizia and Flagship  references. 

The cases against the family stemmed from Panama Papers case  in April 2016.

Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, called  the  conviction  political vendetta.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif was  jailed in order to pave the way Imran Khan, the incumbent prime minister.

Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar were released  on parole last week to take part in last rites of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who died in London.

They  were sent back to the Adiala Jail on  Monday.  

 

