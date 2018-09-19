What happens next after IHC orders Nawaz Sharif's release?

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended jail terms handed down to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The applicants have been asked to submit suerty bonds of Rs5 00,000 each before they are released from Adiala Jail.

The decision to suspend the Accountability Court decision in Avenfield Reference against the Sharif family was given by a division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan.

The release would remain a temporary relief for the former prime minister and his family members until the the court gives the final decision on their application seeking suspension of their conviction in Avenfield Reference.

Apart from the Avenfield Reference, Sharifs face jail terms if they are convicted in two more corruption references related to Al-Azizia and Flagship references.

The cases against the family stemmed from Panama Papers case in April 2016.

Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, called the conviction political vendetta.



He said Mian Nawaz Sharif was jailed in order to pave the way Imran Khan, the incumbent prime minister.

Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar were released on parole last week to take part in last rites of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who died in London.

They were sent back to the Adiala Jail on Monday.