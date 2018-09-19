Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Model Town tragedy: Tahirul Qadri pins hope on PM Imran Khan for justice

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri  has  said that  Model Town incident is the first test for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Qadri, who arrived in Lahore from Istanbul early on Wednesday, termed Model Town incident as the first test for Imran Khan and PTI's government.

Talking to media persons at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Dr Qadri reiterated his demand for justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy.

Qadri said that PTI chief Imran Khan  had supported them in raising the issue of Model Town tragedy. He hoped that  Khan would keep his promise.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Begum Kulsoon Nawaz, the PAT chief also offered prayers for the departed soul.

To a question Qadri said that  he has already expressed his condolence with the Sharif family over the said demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

