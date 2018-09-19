Model Town tragedy: Tahirul Qadri pins hope on PM Imran Khan for justice

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said that Model Town incident is the first test for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Qadri, who arrived in Lahore from Istanbul early on Wednesday, termed Model Town incident as the first test for Imran Khan and PTI's government.



Talking to media persons at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Dr Qadri reiterated his demand for justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy.

Qadri said that PTI chief Imran Khan had supported them in raising the issue of Model Town tragedy. He hoped that Khan would keep his promise.



Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Begum Kulsoon Nawaz, the PAT chief also offered prayers for the departed soul.



To a question Qadri said that he has already expressed his condolence with the Sharif family over the said demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.