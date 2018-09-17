Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Sports

AFP
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG: Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka booked a place in the second round at the Saint Petersburg Open with a hard-fought straight-sets win over Slovenia´s Aljaz Bedene here on Monday.

The 33-year-old Wawrinka, who came to St Petersburg courtesy of a wildcard, prevailed 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in one hour 46 minutes to chalk up his third win over Bedene in their fourth meeting.

"I´m really happy to be back here," Wawrinka said on court after the match. "Last time I was here two years ago when I lost in the final.

"Of course I´m happy with my first win here. I think it was a great level."

The Swiss star has been struggling to find his best form since returning to the ATP Tour after two operations on his left knee a year ago, and he was trailing 5-3 here after dropping his serve early in the first set.

But the former world number three, who is now down at 88, picked up steam and broke back twice to take the opener in 46 minutes.

Wawrinka looked better in the second set but there were no big serves on the St Petersburg hard-court.

Wawrinka won his first Grand Slam title at the 2014 Australian Open and then added the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open titles to his trophy cabinet.

In the match for a place in the last eight he will face fourth seeded Russian Karen Khachanov, who enjoyed an opening-round bye.

Earlier on Monday Martin Klizan of Slovakia, who won the title here six years ago, saw off Russia´s Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 6-4.

In the match for a place in the quarter-finals the Slovakian left-hander will face second seed Fabio Fognini of Italy in a replay of the 2012 Saint Petersburg´s final.

"It´s a great feeling as I came back to Saint Petersburg after a long break," Klizan said. "I have very pleasant memories after winning trophy here and I want to make it again.

"It will be a good match I hope," he said about the meeting with Fognini. "Fabio is a great player but I feel very comfortable in this arena and I hope I can win more matches here."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup after upset defeat from Afghanistan

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup after upset defeat from Afghanistan

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Bangladesh´s Tamim out of Asia Cup after injury heroics

Bangladesh´s Tamim out of Asia Cup after injury heroics
Load More load more

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup after upset defeat from Afghanistan

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup after upset defeat from Afghanistan

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'