Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'





Pakistani singer Zoheb Hassan unveiled the news of his sister and late pop sensation Nazia Hassan getting a biopic made by her ex-husband but the family of the deceased artist is not too pleased.

The 51-year-old pop icon took to his social media to warn the maker of her sister’s biopic saying 'legal action will be taken over Nazia’s ex-husband making money off her name'.

“The Hassan family has come to know that Nazia’s ex-husband is trying to make a film on her life so he can feature himself and further profit from her name and fame. Anyone entertaining this individual shall be duly and legally sued by our family as he has no legal right or basis to do so. Furthermore we hold full pullshing [sic] rights of all our music worldwide and any attempted infringement of our catalogue shall be subject to legal cost and consequence,” read the Facebook post.



The 'Aap Jaisa Koi' singer who had managed to win millions of hearts with her endearing vocals and charming personality, had passed away at the age of 35 after losing her extensive battle with lung cancer.



