Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar

UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'


Pakistani singer Zoheb Hassan unveiled the news of his sister and late pop sensation Nazia Hassan getting a biopic made by her ex-husband but the family of the deceased artist is not too pleased.

The 51-year-old pop icon took to his social media to warn the maker of her sister’s biopic saying 'legal action will be taken over Nazia’s ex-husband making money off her name'.

“The Hassan family has come to know that Nazia’s ex-husband is trying to make a film on her life so he can feature himself and further profit from her name and fame. Anyone entertaining this individual shall be duly and legally sued by our family as he has no legal right or basis to do so. Furthermore we hold full pullshing [sic] rights of all our music worldwide and any attempted infringement of our catalogue shall be subject to legal cost and consequence,” read the Facebook post.

The 'Aap Jaisa Koi' singer who had managed to win millions of hearts with her endearing vocals and charming personality, had passed away at the age of 35 after losing her extensive battle with lung cancer. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Aamir follows suit after Shoaib Malik's no-beard look

Aamir follows suit after Shoaib Malik's no-beard look
Anushka sheds light on relationship with Virat Kohli

Anushka sheds light on relationship with Virat Kohli

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'